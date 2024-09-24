Cong to shore up social media to fight Oppn onslaught in TG

Hyderabad: With the aim of promoting government schemes and giving a strong counter to Opposition ‘propaganda’, the Congress party gears up to streamline its social media arm. To reach maximum population of State, ruling party will be propagating its achievements and schemes more efficiently.

The social media wing will be identifying and amplifying the important issues to ensure they catch the attention at State level. Besides cashing in on the State government's implementation of guarantees and farm loan waiver of maximum farmers, the wing will also be countering the campaign and debunk and repel the ‘propaganda’ spread by opposition, particularly BRS.

According to party sources, the social media which was much active while being opposition and contributed in the success of party and catapulted it to power in the State, has slowly turned slack to some extent. However, the PCC which got the new chief recently will be filling up the gaps which have cropped up in the recent months, particularly after party coming to power.

“It is fact that the social media played an active role during the Assembly and Parliamentary elections. However, owing to some of the leaders who then remained active and got positions in the government, the efficiency has dropped. As we have new PCC chief now, there will be complete revamp in coming days. A strategy is being chalked out to deal with the BRS, apart from the proper approach to grab maximum public attention of both urban and rural folks,” said one of the spokespersons of PCC.

The strategy adopted during the Assembly polls to paid off. At that time the campaign of bunching up the rival BRS and BJP as a one entity was successful. Later in Lok Sabha, the Congress also tried its best to convince the people that the BJP continues to cash in by 'mixing up religion with politics'. Even after win at the Assembly polls regular review meetings were held of the social media arm of the PCC but following Lok Sabha polls they stopped. "Time has come that party goes on offensive mode and social media will once again will have its impact," added the leader.