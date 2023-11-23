Cong will plunge State into darkness: KTR

Munugode: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said Telangana would go into darkness if Congress comes to power. He addressed gatherings during his roadshows in Munugode, Kodad and Mulkanoor. Mentioning people’s suffering in Nalgonda during the Congress rule, Rao said parents despite being aware of water contamination and rampant fluorosis issue were helpless as the Congress government back then could not provide safe drinking water.

KTR reminded people of the days when there was scarcity of water and power during the Congress rule. He highlighted that CM K Chandrashekar Rao addressed the water and power scarcity by launching the Mission Bhagiratha and other programmes.

Responding to Congress leaders Revanth Reddy and KomareddyVenkatreddy’s statement on 24-hour current supply not being provided Rao asked them to hold any current wire across Telangana and check if it was being supplied or not. He rubbished Revanth Reddy’s statement that three-hour power supply was sufficient for State farmers to irrigate one acre if they could run a 10 hp pump set. He ridiculed the Congress leaders for their lack of farming knowledge and asked people if they wanted current or Congress. He said Telangana would live in darkness if Congress wins. ‘There would be long queues for fertilisers and seeds, three-hour current supply, water crisis and more suffering’.