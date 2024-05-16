Cong will win only one seat in TS: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that silent voters were in favour of the party in the Lok Sabha elections as per the survey he had taken up, and that the Congress party would win only one seat in the state.

In an informal interaction with the media, Rama Rao said that he had ordered for a survey which said that silent voting was in favour of the party. He also said that he had talked to the party candidates and they have told that the election went well. “Among the 17 seats, Nalgonda is the only seat where the Congress can win outright.

The BRS is winning in Nagarkurnool, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak and Chevella. There is a tough fight between BRS and BJP in Peddapally, Adilabad and Nizamabad. After KCR entered the field, BRS graph has increased, and the Congress and BJP got scared,” said KTR.

The BRS leader alleged that Congress had fielded dummy candidates in Malkajgiri, Karimnagar. Replying to a question, he said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would win the elections in Andhra Pradesh. He said that money will influence the election.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference, KTR said the government should focus on agriculture keeping aside the politics and come to the rescue of the farmers. He said that the party would fight on behalf of farmers until they get Rs 500 as bonus per quintal.