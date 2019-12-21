Congress buckles up for Telangana Bachao protests in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Congress is bracing up for the Telangana Bachao agitation in the State and responsibilities have been entrusted to the working presidents of the PCC, MPs, contested candidates for the Lok Sabha seats and to the District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs.

It has been decided in the core committee meeting held on Thursday that week-long protests should be taken up in the municipalities of the State up to December 27.

A meeting has been organised on Friday to discuss the plan of action and decisions have been taken in this regard. AICC general secretary incharge of Telangana RC Khuntia presided over the meeting.

PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Hyderabad Congress leaders, general secretaries of the PCC and constituency incharges have participated in it. It has been decided to hold a massive rally in Hyderabad on December 28 as part of Save India–Save Constitution from Gandhi Bhavan to Ambedkar statue. The city leaders have been told to mobilise maximum number of leaders for the rally.

Under the Telangana Bachao protests, rallies and demonstrations would be held in the civic bodies and municipal corporations. The leaders felt that Telangana Bachao programme would help the party to gear up for the municipal elections to be held in next month.

The constituency incharges, MPs, contested candidates for the Lok Sabha seats have been told to take interest in protest programmes and make them a success. The working presidents have also been requested to ensure the success of the agitations.

In Friday's meeting, PCC leaders have discussed the effects of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being brought by the Centre. The leaders felt that the CAA has raised fears among the Muslims of the country in general, particularly in the State.

Few leaders said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the ruling TRS government has not made their stand clear on the Act. They felt that the State government should desist from implementing the CAA in the State.

They pointed out that several chief ministers of the country have already announced that they are opposing the Act and it would not be implemented in their respective States. Telangana should follow the example and instill confidence among the people.

Party leaders have opined that agitation against the CAA would bring back the Muslims, who have been supporting the TRS in the State towards the Congress. Their support could be mobilised for the Congress in the municipal polls.