Congress clinches victory in Telangana panchayat elections, wins big in Jukkal

The Indian National Congress (INC) has achieved a historic landslide victory in the recent gram panchayat elections by winning over 75 per cent of villages. The three phases of elections were completed where Congress gets better results. Meanwhile, Jukkal Assembly constituency, securing 126 out of 164 panchayats, which represents a commanding 77% of the total.

On the other side, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 30 panchayats, making up 18% of the results, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 4 panchayats, accounting for 2.5%. Independent candidates also secured 4 panchayats, equating to 2.5%.

This overwhelming mandate showcases the significant trust and confidence the people of Jukkal place in the INC, emphasising the party's robust organisational presence at the village level and its capability to convert public support into electoral triumph.

The results serve as a clear endorsement of the party’s vision and reflect the steadfast leadership of local MLA Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota, whose commitment to the constituency’s development has resonated strongly with the electorate. This remarkable victory not only highlights the INC’s dominance in Jukkal but also sets a solid foundation for future electoral aspirations in the region.