Congress dares KTR for open debate on farm loan waiver

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Saturday dared BRS working president K T Rama Rao for an open debate on crop loan waiver, following his statements in Shabad during Rythu Maha Dharna on January 17. Party legislators including Chief Whip in Council Patnam Mahender Reddy, Pargi MLA T Ram Mohan Reddy, Tandur MLA B Manohar Reddy and others countered the claims of BRS working president who challenged State government’s assertions about crop loan waiver.
Alleging that KTR was unable to stomach the successful implementation of the scheme which covered all the eligible farmers, they held that the BRS leader was making false statements to draw political mileage. “I am challenging KTR to come for open debate over the issue. If the Congress government’s claims are proved wrong, I shall be resigning as an MLA. There could be a few instances where farmers were left out owing to reasons including technical issues.
Data not found and Aadhar mismatch are the common technical issues which came to light and shall be resolved soon. All that the BRS believes in is conspiracy theory and they would not stand a chance to prove their claims,” said Pargi MLA.