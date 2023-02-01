Congress exudes confidence of clinching power in 2023 polls

Rangareddy: Shadnagar Congress party leaders held a meeting under the auspices of the party former Grandhalaya district chairman Agir Ravikumar Gupta at Hazrat Jehangir Peer Dargah in Kothur Mandal on Tuesday.

On the occasion, TPCC State general secretary Veerlapalli Shankar said that Congress party will fight against the atrocities by the State government. He also said that the people should think and take proper decision in the upcoming assembly elections. The Congress party will win the elections with the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who walked from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

He called upon the people to come forward and stand against the State government's misdeeds. He criticised Chief Minister KCR for failing to fulfill the promises given to the people and added that CM KCR also failed to develop Hazrat Jehangir Peer Dargah with Rs. 100 crores. The Congress party has always been there for the members and activists, he added.

Congress leaders of Farooq Nagar, Kothur, Kondurgu, Keshampet, Nandigama, Chaudharyguda, Shadnagar, mandal presidents, Block presidents, activists and others were present.