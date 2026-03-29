Congress failing to ensure adequate rural employment: Bandi Sanjay

Rajanna-Sircilla: UnionMinister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the Congress-led government in Telangana had failed to effectively implement the rural employment scheme and provide sufficient workdays to beneficiaries.

He made these remarks while laying foundation stones for internal CC roads at Ankireddypally in Thangallapalli mandal and Mustabad in Sircilla district. The Minister stated that despite the Centre’s objective of ensuring 125 days of employment annually under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), the State government had not met expectations. Addressing the gathering, Bandi Sanjay said that although there were around 92,000 job card holders in Sircilla district, beneficiaries were receiving fewer than 50 days of employment on average. He urged officials to ensure that each eligible person received at least 125 days of work as envisaged under the scheme.

He further noted that the Centre had allocated Rs95,692 crore for the scheme in the 2026–27 Budget, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the total rural development outlay. Telangana was expected to receive over Rs3,000 crore, benefiting approximately 32 lakh job card holders, he added. The Union Minister also claimed that the Centre had been regularly releasing 60 per cent of the funds, and called upon the State government to release its 40 per cent share without delay to ensure smooth implementation.

Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation for CC roads worth Rs25 lakh in Ankireddypally and Rs10 lakh in Mustabad under the rural employment scheme. He also unveiled a bronze statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ankireddypally.