Congress failing to play its role of main Opposition

Hyderabad: State Bharatiya Janata Party chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that the Congress party might not be in the same shape and form as it was before the departure of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi to abroad.



In a statement on Wednesday, he said that the vertical cracks in Congress were quite evident from the increased public bickering in the top party ranks. Many senior leaders across all the Congress State units were actively trying to desert this "crumbling national party", he alleged.

Rao said that when the nation was facing multiple challenges on health and economy due to Covid-19 and aggression on the eastern border by China, "Shouldn't the president of the Congress engage with the government in the Parliament? If Sonia Gandhi is travelling abroad for health reasons, what's Rahul Gandhi doing in the US in a time like this?" he asked.

He expressed a doubt that does Congress no more recognises its role and responsibilities as the prime opposition party? The absence of top leaders of Congress from the scene in these challenging times expose their irresponsibility towards the nation, Rao added.