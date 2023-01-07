Congress files complaint against 12 MLAs who joined BRS in 2019

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress unit has filed a complaint at Moinabad Police Station against the 12 party MLAs who had joined the ruling BRS (the then TRS) in 2019.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy and other party senior leaders complained to the Moinabad police who had registered a case in connection with the alleged attempt by BJP to poach four BRS MLAs in October 2022.

Congress sought clubbing of the investigation into their complaint along with the Moinabad farm house case.

The Congress lodged a complaint against BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and the 12 MLAs who were elected on Congress tickets in the 2018 Assembly elections and later shifted their loyalties to BRS in and around 2019.