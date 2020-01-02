Congress frames strategy to win majority civic bodies

Hyderabad: In a bid to win majority municipalities and corporations in the ensuing municipal elections, the Congress has decided to appoint PCC general secretaries and secretaries as incharges for the civic bodies to coordinate with the local leaders.

The list of the incharges might be released on Thursday for the 120 municipalities and 10 corporations which would go to polls. They would assist the District Congress and Town Congress Committees. The incharges would oversee the campaign and selection of candidates. Also, help the candidates in conducting the campaigns and to prepare municipality and corporation wise manifestos.

The notification for the municipal elections would be issued on January 7 and the nominations would be received from January 8. Polling would be held on January 22 and the results would be announced on 25.

The contested candidates of the Assembly, Parliament, MLAs and MPs would lead the poll activities.

According to sources, the incharges and the committee members would focus on selection of suitable candidates for the municipal polls. As the PCC announced that half of the tickets would be given to the BCs and minorities, the incharges would see that guidelines relating to this promise are implemented while finalising the candidates.

The sources said that being experienced, the incharges would be of help to the DCC and TCC leaders in taking up an effective campaign. They would support the candidates in drawing effective campaign strategies. Several PCC general secretaries and secretaries would make representations to the returning officers wherever violation of model code of conduct take place.