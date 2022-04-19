Congress gears up for Rahul's meeting in Warangal

Hanumakonda: In a bid to make Rythu Sangharshana public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Warangal on May 6 a huge success, senior Congress leaders including TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar and Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy held a meeting here on Monday. Speaking to media persons after inspecting Arts and Science College grounds, Yadav recalled the BC Garjana meeting organised by the Congress before it came to power in 2004.

Taking a dig at the Centre and the State, Yadav said that both the governments cheated the youth by promising jobs. The Congress supported the farmers who staged a year-long protest near Delhi, demanding scratching of farm laws that are detrimental to the interests of the cultivators. He accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of looting the public money. "Congress fought for India's independence and the Congress gave Telangana State. Former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country," Yadav said. Referring to the paddy procurement issue, former minister Sambhani Chandrasekhar alleged that both the BJP and the TRS were moving hand in glove.

Naini Rajender Reddy said that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inspect the Arts and Science College grounds on April 1. Senior leader Vem Narender Reddy, Balram Naik, Siricilla Rajaiah, Aitha Prakash Reddy, Janga Raghava Reddy, J Bharat Chandra Reddy, Dommati Sambaiah, namindla Srinivas, Gandra Satyanarayan Rao and Katthi Venkata Swamy were among others present.