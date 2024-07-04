Live
Congress has failed to accord importance to BCs says Srinivas Sagar
Mahabubnagar : Expressing concern over the perceived injustice towards BC (Backward Classes) community leaders by the ruling Congress party, BC Samaj State secretary M. Srinivas Sagar on Wednesday demanded that the Congress-led government provide representation to BCs in line with their population ratio. Speaking from Mahabubnagar, Sagar highlighted the disparity in political and nominated posts representation.
Sagar pointed out that despite BCs constituting over 50-55 percent of Telangana’s population, they receive less than 10 percent representation in politics. In contrast, the 10 percent forward class community enjoys 80 percent political representation. He emphasized the need for major political parties to appoint BC leaders as party presidents to ensure adequate representation.
Speaking to the media at the joint district office of the BC Samaj, Sagar criticized the Congress party, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from the Reddy community, for failing to prioritize BCs. He underscored that BCs have faced discrimination in the allocation of nominated posts, promotions, and representation in the Council of Ministers since the Congress party came to power.
Sagar also reminded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously committed to appointing a BC as Chief Minister if they came to power. He urged the BJP to honor this promise by immediately declaring a BC candidate as the state president, noting that the BJP, like other parties, is often perceived as anti-BC.
He cited the example of Santhi Kumar, a strong BC leader and RSS supporter, who could have won a significant majority and become a Union Minister if allocated a seat in Mahabubnagar. Sagar recalled that the Congress party had previously recognized the significant BC population by appointing Mallikarjun, a BC member, as the MP of Mahabubnagar and making him a Union Minister.
Sagar criticized the TRS party, which has been in power twice, describing it as a family-ruled party on the brink of disappearing. He suggested this was an opportune moment for the TRS to transform into a party of the people by prioritizing BCs.
Sagar warned that if the major parties continue to neglect the BCs and fail to make the right decisions, they will face the consequences in future local body elections.