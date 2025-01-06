Congress is not a hand of support but, a hand of destruction: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the Congress government and asked people to teach a lesson in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar lashed at the Congress for diverting public attention from the promises it had made and has outdone the BRS.

He alleged that is creating a new controversy to divert people's attention from the implementation of its promised six guarantees for the past year to cover up its failures.

The Union Minister said that the State government vows Rs 18,000 per acre to 70 lakh farmers and with the pending three installments it has to pay Rs 19,600 crore. He demanded to know whether this amount would be cleared by January 26. Similarly, the Revanth government owes Rs 48,000 per unemployed youth and Rs 30,000 per woman. All this comes to the pending promised due of Rs 50,000 crore. He also accused the government of owing over Rs 1 lakh crore, including Rs 4,000 per senior citizen, land and funds for the poor, and Rs 5 lakh under the student support card. Sanjay demanded answers on whether these payments would be made by Republic Day.

Sanjay highlighted the Modi government’s focus on infrastructure, claiming that economic growth is tied to better rail, road, and aviation networks. He stated that under Modi’s leadership, Rs 1 lakh crore was allocated for road expansion in Telangana over the past decade, enabling faster connectivity. The Central government is also spending Rs 18,000 crore on the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and extending roads in rural areas through schemes like PMGSY.

For railways, Sanjay said that the Modi government allocated Rs 32,000 crore to Telangana in the past decade, with Rs 5,336 crore in this year’s budget alone. He mentioned world-class modernisation projects, including the modernisation of Secunderabad and Nampally stations. Besides, the Charlapalli terminal, the first new terminal in Telangana since independence will facilitate 24 regular train services and boost commercial activities.

The MoS, Ministry of Home Affairs, criticised the Congress for deceiving India with false promises for 70 years and continues to do so. Sanjay appealed to the people of Telangana not to fall for Congress’s deceptive promises, drawing parallels to unfulfilled promises by KCR's government, such as double-bedroom houses and job creation.

He said that the government is paying salaries in installments due to fund shortage. Now, to fund local body elections, the government is borrowing recklessly. The administration has already taken Rs 70,000 crore in loans and borrowed Rs 10,000 every month, for the past three months. In its budget, it said that Rs 57,000 crore would be borrowed this year. But, it has already exceeded it and sought another Rs 30,000 crore from the RBI. Over five years, this would amount to over Rs 6 lakh crores in loans. How is this different from KCR’s administration? Both are pushing Telangana toward economic collapse, similar to Sri Lanka.

The Congress's so-called "hand of support" is, in fact, a "hand of destruction." He urged people to hold Congress accountable for its promises and to fight until these commitments are fulfilled.

For the current round of Rythu Bharosa payments, the government raised Rs10,000 crores by mortgaging TSIIC lands. What authority does the government have to mortgage public lands? He said the Congress is more focused on real estate scams to benefit the ruling elite and the administration is also up to mortgaging lands for a project like Musi River by seeking loans from RBI and World Bank, which needed centres clearance.