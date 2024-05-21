Congress leader and Minister Pay Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

The Congress leaders and ministers from the Indian National Congress party paid tribute to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in separate programs held in various locations.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised Rajiv Gandhi for his contributions to the growth of the IT sector, during a program organized at Somajiguda in the city. He paid his respects to the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and highlighted his services to the country.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Jana Reddy, V. Hanumantha Rao, Shabbir Ali, and party in-charge of state affairs Deepadas Munshi were among the attendees of the program.

Meanwhile, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy paid his tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at a statue in Kusumanchi, Khammam District.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is currently visiting America, participated in a memorial service organized at New York Times Square, where he also paid his respects to Rajiv Gandhi.

The programs served as a reminder of the legacy left behind by the late Prime Minister and his contributions to the country.