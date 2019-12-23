Congress leader Gali Anil Kumar celebrates birthday at orphanage in Ameenpur

Patancheru: The birthday of Congress party leader of Medak parliamentary constituency, Gali Anil Kumar, was celebrated on a grand note in Mahima Ministries Orphanage in Ameenpur on Sunday. The birthday was celebrated in the presence of Maharaj, head of Dattatreya Peet at Jarasangham village in Bardhipur mandal of Zaheerabad constituency.

Anil Kumar distributed fruits, bedsheets and towels to the orphans. Addressing the inmates, he said he felt proud to celebrate the birthday amid them. He received the blessings of the Peetadhipathi. Congress party leaders, activists were present at the birthday celebrations in SS Reddy Function Hall and conveyed greetings to Anil Kumar. Among those present were party activists Mahipal Reddy, Ashok, Raju, Prakash, Narsing, Venkatesh, Chintu and Praveen.