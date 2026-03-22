Congress leader Jeevan Reddy to Decide on Political Future on 25 March

Senior Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy has sparked intense political speculation in Telangana after speculation that he may soon part ways with the party he has served for over four decades.

A prominent figure in the undivided Karimnagar district, Mr Reddy is regarded as one of the Congress party’s most experienced leaders in the region. However, recent remarks attributed to him have revealed deep dissatisfaction with the party leadership. He reportedly stated that he no longer receives respect within the Congress and cannot continue to endure the distress he is facing.

Mr Reddy has announced that he will take a final decision on his political future on the 25th of this month. In a formal statement, he urged party workers and long-time associates to offer their views ahead of the decision. He also confirmed that a కీలక సమావేశం of his supporters will be held at Bandaru Gardens in Jagtial on that day.

Reiterating his concerns, Mr Reddy said he was unable to continue in the party under the present circumstances, citing a lack of recognition and personal anguish. He further alleged that Revanth Reddy was among those who had contributed to his grievances, claiming that his personal dignity had been affected.

While maintaining that he holds the Chief Minister in high regard, Mr Reddy remarked that even Mr Reddy appeared unable to address his concerns. He also questioned whether it was appropriate to sideline as many as ten MLAs from party affairs.

In addition, he raised concerns over irrigation issues, calling for accountability regarding repairs to the Medigadda barrage. He highlighted the difficulties currently faced by farmers due to inadequate water supply, bringing agricultural distress into the political spotlight.