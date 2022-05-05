Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's schedule for two-day Telangana tour finalised

It is known that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will tour Telangana for two days and party sources said the schedule for his visit has been finalised.



According to the schedule, Rahul will take a special flight from Delhi to Shamshabad Airport at 4.50 pm tomorrow and depart Warangal by helicopter from the airport at 5:10. He will arrive at Gabriel School, Warangal at 5:45 p.m and participate in the Farmers Meeting organized at Warangal Arts College Ground and will leave Warangal at 8 pm and reach Hyderabad at 10:40 pm by road.

Overnight stay at Hotel Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills.

While on the second day, Rahul Gandhi will leave Taj Krishna at 12.30 pm the next day and reach Sanjeevaiah Park at 12.50 pm and pay tributes to the late former CM Sanjeevaiah between 12: 50- 1:10 p.m. He will depart from there at 1:15 and reach Gandhi Bhavan at 1:30 and have a meeting with party leaders from 1.45 to 2:45.

The Congress party leader Photos will take photos with the membership coordinators from 2:45 to 2.50. Then leave Gandhi Bhavan at 4 pm by road to the airport and return to Delhi at 5.50 pm.