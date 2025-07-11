Congress Leaders Celebrate BC Reservation Hike with Milk Abhishekam in Gadwal

Gadwal: A wave of celebration swept through Gadwal district today as Congress leaders and activists performed a ceremonial milk abhishekam (ritual milk offering) to a portrait of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, hailing the state government's decision to enhance Backward Classes (BC) reservations to 42% in local body elections.

The event took place at the Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Chowrasta near the Old Bus Stand in Gadwal. It was organized under the leadership of Telugu Govind, Gadwal town Congress president, following the directions of Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at the event, former municipal vice-chairman Babar praised CM Revanth Reddy as a true champion of the BC communities. “Our beloved Chief Minister has shown extraordinary commitment to social justice. By issuing an ordinance increasing BC reservations to 42% in local body elections, he has taken a historic step to correct long-standing injustices. We are offering this milk abhishekam as a token of our gratitude and continued support,” Babar stated.

Attendees

Several prominent local leaders and Congress activists participated in the program, including:

Jammalamma Temple Chairman Venkat Ramulu

Market Yard Vice Chairman Srikant Reddy

Former Gonegopadu Sarpanch Majid

Former MPTC Raman Goud

Former municipal councillors Murali, Narahari Srinivas, Narahari Goud, and Srinivasulu

Pudur Krishna, former Jammalamma Temple Chairman

Jammalamma Temple Director Palem Venkatesh

Market Yard Director Anjaneyulu

Leaders Dharma Nayudu, Ganta Ramesh, Vanta Bhaskar, Sanghala Narasimhulu

Bangi Sudarshan, Bottu Sudhakar, Ram Anjaneyulu, Davulu Anwar, Mobin

Youth leaders Nagender Yadav, Nagul Yadav, Srinivas Yadav, Kotha Ganesh, Mohan Yadav, MP Praveen, Ramakrishna, Medari Shiva Shankar, Jamishetty Praveen, Preetham, and many others.

Sarithamma Welcomes Cabinet Decision.

In a separate statement, Saritha, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress in-charge of the Gadwal constituency, expressed joy over the cabinet’s unanimous decision to enhance BC reservations to 42% in local body elections.

She extended heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, emphasizing that this move is a milestone in the fight for social justice and political empowerment of the Backward Classes.

“This is a historic decision by the Telangana state government and a shining example for the entire country,” Sarithamma stated. “The Congress party has once again proven its commitment to the marginalized. I thank CM Revanth Reddy, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, and the Telangana Cabinet for taking this revolutionary step. This will go down in history as a model of inclusive governance.”

She added that the Congress party stands as the only political force that has consistently delivered justice to BC communities, and this ordinance is further proof of that commitment.

The Telangana state cabinet recently approved an ordinance increasing reservations for BCs to 42% in local body elections. The move is being widely hailed as a transformative measure aimed at ensuring adequate representation and empowerment of Backward Class communities in political and administrative structures.