Congress made a mess of itself in Rajasthan: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy vehemently condemned Congress's motivated criticism of the saffron party during the Chalo Raj Bhavan programmes regarding the happenings in Rajasthan.



He said that the trouble in the Rajasthan government cropped up due to internal problems and lack of leadership ability to deal with the crisis. He said the party made a mess of itself.

Congress party is well-known and familiar with undemocratic and unconstitutional actions.

It has lost the credibility among people due to its selfish, power-hungry politics driven by vested interests. It has no moral right to criticise the BJP, he said.

Congress party and its leaderships' opportunistic politics was exposed when it recently tried to appropriate the legacy of former PM P V Narasimha Rao, after disowning and disrespecting him for decades.