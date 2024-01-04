Congress ministers are acting arrogantly, flays Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday slammed that he was reminded of the BRS party leaders after observing the facial expressions of some state ministers "I am reminded of the manner in which the BRS leaders behaved when they were in power. Some of the ministers are already showing arrogance and are speaking as they please," he said. When the media referred to Ponnam Prabhakar's comments that Kishan Reddy was a benami of the BRS party, Bandi Sanjay responded in this way. He alleged that the ruling party leaders were meeting the opposition party leaders secretly.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar visited the Anuradha Timber Depot at Boinpalli here. SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar, Mahankali district president Shyam Sundar, state secretary S Prakash Reddy, senior leader Ramakrishna, Peddapalli district president Rajender and others inspected the manufacturing of gates, windows and other wooden items required for the construction of ram temple at timber depot. Timber depot owners Sharath and Kiran were felicitated on the occasion. He later spoke to the media. Speaking on the sidelines occasion,’ he said that The installation ceremony of lord Ram's statue would be held on The 22nd of this month and added that The construction of the divine and magnificent Ram Temple had been completed.

He made it clear that it was not a BJP programme and added that it was a programme in which everyone takes part irrespective of politics.

He said Ram Mandir is a programme in which everyone to participate regardless of political affiliations. Leaders of Atheist Communists and BRS leaders could also participate in the Ram Mandir Prana Prathista with devotion. However, the MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to politicise the issue by instigating Muslim youth. Fearing, he will be losing on his religious vote bank politics. But gone are the days of Muslims listening to him anymore. He recalled how former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah praised Lord Rama's belongings not only for the country but also for the world. Also, Muslim leaders in many places have come forward and donated for the construction of Ram Mandir, he added.