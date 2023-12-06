Congress MLAs undergoing training at Ella hotel

Hyderabad: A new government will be formed in Telangana on Thursday. Congress Party will form the government with Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister. On the other hand, 64 MLAs won on behalf of the Congress party in this election.

A large number of them are entering the assembly for the first time. With this, along with the new MLAs, training classes are being conducted for all the MLAs at Hotel Ella where they are currently staying.

MLAs are being trained on the responsibilities, duties, rights, rules and regulations of the assembly. It is reported that the training is going on under the supervision of Prof. Nageswara Rao and Congress Party Disciplinary Committee Chairman Chinnareddy.