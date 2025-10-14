Congress party should be strengthened. District Observer Pondicherry former CM Narayanaswamy. Former CM of Pondicherry,

Live
Wanaparthy district DCC, who arrived in Wanaparthy district to appoint a new district president, held a press conference at the district Congress party office on Tuesday. Former CM of Pondicherry and AICC General Secretary Narayanaswamy said that the party will be strengthened to appoint district Congress presidents in Wanaparthy, Nagar Kurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts from today.
In the coming elections, the Congress party will be strengthened to strengthen the body. District presidents will be elected only by those who work as a body.
A district Congress president who will benefit the people will be elected by including all the workers. He said that he came to the district headquarters to be an observer only to give nominated posts in the districts.
State Planning Vice President Dr. Chinna Reddy, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Mega Reddy, District Congress Party DCC President Rajendra Prasad, various activists and others participated in this program.