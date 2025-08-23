Congress Party’s Political Affairs Committee Meeting to Address Key Issues in Telangana

In light of recent developments within the Congress government in Telangana, the Political Affairs Committee is convening today, August 23, at 6 pm at Gandhi Bhavan. The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, PCC chief Mahesh Goud, and various ministers. An invitation has also been extended to the Advisory Committee to participate in the discussions.

This meeting is expected to tackle seven pressing issues that have emerged in the state over the past few months. Key agenda items include strategies following the High Court's ruling on local body elections and the implementation of a 42% reservation for Backward Classes in elections. The leaders will also deliberate on the strategies for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-elections, as well as methods to widely promote the "Vote Theft" and "Gadde Chod" movements as directed by the AICC.

Additionally, the leaders will discuss the development and welfare programmes being executed by the Congress government under CM Revanth Reddy and assess the party's organisational framework within the state, including the establishment of village, mandal, and district committees, along with the formation of pending state-level committees.

The meeting takes on heightened significance in light of recent criticisms faced by the Congress government from within, particularly from MLA Rajagopal Reddy and CM Revanth Reddy himself. The party is also under scrutiny from the public regarding urea shortages, a situation that has been exacerbated by allegations from opposition parties. The postponement of local body elections has further complicated the Congress party’s position, coupled with ongoing internal divisions that continue to emerge. Consequently, today’s Political Affairs Committee meeting is crucial for the Congress party as it navigates these challenges.