Congress readies to quell rebel trouble ahead of municipal polls in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: To prevent a repeat of the rebel activity that affected the recent sarpanch elections, the ruling Congress party has intensified measures to maintain internal discipline ahead of the municipal elections. As part of this strategy, the party on Monday appointed screening committees for each Parliamentary constituency. The screening committee chairman, who also serves as the constituency in-charge minister, will supervise and coordinate municipal election affairs within the allotted constituency.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the in-charge of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. Following his appointment, Uttam Kumar Reddy will convene a review meeting on Wednesday evening at Gandhi Bhavan to devise strategies aimed at ensuring the party’s victory in the upcoming municipal elections. This will be the first review meeting after the appointment of in-charge ministers for Lok Sabha constituencies.

The meeting is expected to be attended by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, a native of Nizamabad; district in-charge minister Seethakka (Nizamabad); Tummala Nageshwara Rao (Karimnagar); Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar; government advisor Mohd Ali Shabbir; MLAs P Sudharshan Reddy and Bhupal Reddy; DCC presidents Katpally Nagesh Reddy (Nizamabad) and G Nandaiah (Jagtial); along with around 40 senior leaders from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, including Armoor, Bodhan, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda, Korutla, and Jagtial Assembly segments.

Sources said the Congress party is placing strong focus on the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency ahead of the municipal elections to enhance its prospects in the MLC elections. Currently, the Nizamabad MP is Dharmapuri Arvind of the BJP, and the party also holds two Assembly seats in the district (Armoor and Nizamabad Urban).

According to party leaders, the Congress aims to secure victories step by step to strengthen its position and challenge the BJP’s dominance in the constituency. The review meeting led by Uttam Kumar Reddy will assess the party’s strengths and weaknesses in Nizamabad and formulate strategies to ensure wins in the municipal elections at any cost.

A senior party leader remarked that winning the municipal elections would significantly boost the Congress party’s prospects in the upcoming MLC elections in the district. In view of these factors, the review meeting for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency is being considered highly significant. Consequently, the Congress party regards the municipal elections in Nizamabad district as highly prestigious.