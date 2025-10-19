Congress starts campaign for Jubilee Hills bypoll, Naveen Yadav's wife joins

The campaign for the much awaited Jubilee Hills by-election has started with all the parties taking to the streets. As part of Congress campaign, the party candidate Naveen Yadav had forayed into campaign activities. Varsha, the wife of party candidate Naveen Yadav, led an active door-to-door campaign in the Yousufguda.

Naveen Yadav’s wife has been engaging with local residents, seeking their support and expressing confidence in her husband’s victory. The people have welcomed her into their homes, offering sweets as a gesture of goodwill and hope.

Meanwhile, film actor Suman has also joined the door-to-door efforts in the Yousufguda area, rallying support for Naveen Yadav. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for endorsing Yadav as the party candidate. Suman emphasised Yadav's longstanding connection with the community, stating, "Naveen Yadav is like the son of every family, a companion in times of hardship and joy."