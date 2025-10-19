Live
- Pakistan's poison comes home to roost
- Path set for a Naxal-Free India by March 31, 2026: Kishan Reddy
- ACB Conducts Surprise Checks at Krishna RTO Check Post
- WhatsApp tests monthly message limit to reduce spam
- Congress flays Pragya Thakur for her 'controversial' remark on 'defying' daughters
- Temporary truce at Af-Pak border that has witnessed several skirmishes since Taliban took control in Kabul
- Festive shopping frenzy grips Chennai ahead of Deepavali despite heavy rain
- 'Faced repeated attacks from illegal Bangladeshi Muslims': Suvendu Adhikari on protests in Bengal
- 'Cut your links with Maoists': MoS Bandi Sanjay to Telangana politicians
- Congress starts campaign for Jubilee Hills bypoll, Naveen Yadav's wife joins
Congress starts campaign for Jubilee Hills bypoll, Naveen Yadav's wife joins
The campaign for the much awaited Jubilee Hills by-election has started with all the parties taking to the streets. As part of Congress campaign, the...
The campaign for the much awaited Jubilee Hills by-election has started with all the parties taking to the streets. As part of Congress campaign, the party candidate Naveen Yadav had forayed into campaign activities. Varsha, the wife of party candidate Naveen Yadav, led an active door-to-door campaign in the Yousufguda.
Naveen Yadav’s wife has been engaging with local residents, seeking their support and expressing confidence in her husband’s victory. The people have welcomed her into their homes, offering sweets as a gesture of goodwill and hope.
Meanwhile, film actor Suman has also joined the door-to-door efforts in the Yousufguda area, rallying support for Naveen Yadav. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for endorsing Yadav as the party candidate. Suman emphasised Yadav's longstanding connection with the community, stating, "Naveen Yadav is like the son of every family, a companion in times of hardship and joy."