Congress urges Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to prod CM KCR to act on her suggestions

Hyderabad: In the backdrop of the recent remark of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan that the Chief Minister failed to respond to her suggestions in handling the coronovirus pandemic in the State, the Congress on Friday held that rather complaining she should have summoned the CM and ordered him to act on her suggestions.



In a media statement, the TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy pointed out that as the Governor of the State, Dr Soundararajan enjoys enormous powers which she never exercised. "Instead of complaining about the inefficiency of the State government, the Governor should have played a proactive role by getting her suggestions implemented through top officials. At least now she could use her discretionary powers and submit a report to President of India Ramnath Kovind on the mishandling of Covid-19 situation by TRS government, he said.

Congress leader urged the Governor to make public the letters she wrote to the State government giving suggestions on Covid-19 situation. He said people have a right to know what was suggested by the Governor and why the State government did not act on those suggestions.

Narayana also condemned the statements made by few TRS leaders targeting the Governor for her serious remarks. He also condemned both TRS and BJP leaders for trying to turn the Governor's remarks into a TRS-BJP tussle.