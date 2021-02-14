Congress will vanish soon: Tribal Minister

Eturnagaram (Mulugu) : The Congress will soon vanish, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said speaking at the TRS party preparatory meeting for the upcoming election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat here on Saturday. "In no way the padayatra taken up by the Congress leaders will help them," Rathod said.

Stating that no other State in the country has introduced so many welfare schemes and developmental programmes like the Telangana government had, the Minister said that all the credit goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Irrigation facility to every acre in the State is high on KCR's agenda, she claimed. She said that Palla Rajeshwar Reddy's contribution towards rolling out the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes was significant.

Stating that the government was ready to issue patta papers to tribal farmers who were practicing Podu agriculture, Rythu Bandhu Samithi state president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy asserted that tribal farmers too would get assistance under Rythu Bandhu. Referring to the BILT factory, Reddy said that he would strive hard for its revival.