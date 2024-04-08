Congress’s anti-defection law move comes under BRS fire; termed GoP ‘hypocrisy’

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Sunday attacked the Congress party on the promise of bringing the Anti-defection Law and also questioned encouragement of defections from the party.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that this was the hypocrisy of a party called Congress. Taking to twitter, Rao said, “Yesterday Rahul Gandhi waxed eloquent about party defections and amendments to the 10th schedule for automatic disqualification. Today, his party shamelessly poached one BRS MLA. When you don’t mean it, Why this Nautanki and Drama Rahul Ji?”

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao, in an open letter written to Rahul Gandhi, said it was the habit of the Congress party to make promises and later ignore them. He said it was ridiculous to say that an Act will be passed to make sure elected members do not switch over at a time when a MLAs who won from the BRS party was admitted to the Congress party and given MP tickets to them.

In a press conference organised here on Sunday, former Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Congress party always deceives people with its promises. They cheated people of the state by promising to implement six guarantees on December 9. Now, they are getting ready to cheat the people of the country. They have already cheated people of Karnataka by promising big. “When anyone from the state is questioned, they said they have believed that there will be change and hence voted but finally they got cheated. They never thought that the situation prevalent before 2004 will come back once again,” said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader said that the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao will never stop the Rythu Bandhu if the government provides it to the farmers. “Komatireddy Venkat Reddy says he was not the contractor for Mid Manair works. If he was not the contractor, he should tell who was that,” said Jagadish Reddy.