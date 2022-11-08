Constable injured as gun misfires in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/ Adilabad: In a shocking incident, a police constable is battling for his life after a bullet pierced through his jaw in what is suspected to be a weapon mishap in Koutala police station on Tuesday morning.

Constable Sura Rajini Kumar was on sentry duty when his rifle went off. The bullet pierced through his jaw. It was not known whether he shot himself to end his life or the rifle went off accidentally.

Koutala Inspector Budde Swamy said that the policeman was from 13th Battalion of Telangana State Special Police unit. He hailed from Batwanpalli village of Mancherial district.

Policemen in the station heard the gunshot around 5 am and rushed out to see the constable on sentry duty in a pool of blood and shifted him to a private hospital in Kaghaznagar.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar visited hospital in Kaghaznagar. Rajini Kumar was later rushed to a private hospital of Karimnagar as his condition deteriorated.

Incidentally, it was the third misfire reported in erstwhile Adilabad district in the recent past. A police constable sustained injuries as his gun was misfired when he was cleaning it in Tiryani police station on February 22 in 2020. He was S Kiran Kumar, a constable belonging to Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) 13th Battalion, Gudipet in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial district.

A security guard discharging duties in the Collector's camp office sustained injuries due to misfire of his rifle when he was cleaning it in Nirmal on June 7, 2020. Shankar Goud, a head constable rank policeman injured his shoulder when he was cleaning the weapon Self Loading Rifle (SLR), at the camp office before the start of his duties.