Constitutional Values: Cong preaches morality in Delhi but fails to practice in TG says Harish

BRSLP Deputy Leader Harish Rao on Tuesday criticised the Congress party for speaking about constitutional values in Delhi while simultaneously violating the same Constitution in states like Telangana. Harish Rao stated that both Congress and BJP were two sides of the same coin when it comes to weakening democratic institutions. He termed the statements made by Congress leaders in Delhi regarding constitutional morality as hypocritical, noting that the same principles are not followed by the Congress government in Telangana.

Reacting to Congress leader and PAC Chairman KC Venugopal’s remarks that keeping the Deputy Speaker post vacant in the Lok Sabha for seven years amounts to a constitutional vacuum, Harish Rao said the observation may be correct. However, he questioned why the same standard does not apply to Telangana. The BRS leader pointed out that it has been nearly two and a half years since the Congress government came to power in Telangana, yet the Deputy Speaker post in the State Assembly remains unfilled.

He asked Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal to clarify whether this was not also a constitutional vacuum. He questioned why Congress leaders who speak loudly about protecting the Constitution in Delhi remain silent about violations happening under their own government in Telangana. He said Congress leaders preach about democratic norms in Delhi but destroy institutions in states for political convenience.

Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is repeating the same undemocratic practices followed by the BJP, and that both parties are competing with each other in undermining democratic systems. He further stated that the Congress party speaks one way when it suits its political interests and takes a completely different stand when it comes to its own governments. Calling this a clear double standard, Harish Rao said the people of Telangana are closely observing this hypocrisy. He demanded that the Congress government immediately explain why a constitutionally mandated position has been left vacant for nearly two and a half years, and why democratic norms are being ignored despite repeated claims about protecting the law.