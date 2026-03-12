Construction of Indiramma houses for Bhoodan victims to begin today

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday said the State government has decided to provide house site pattas and construct Indiramma houses for families affected in the Velugumatla Bhoodan lands issue.

Speaking during the distribution of house site pattas to beneficiaries at Velugumatla in Khammam, the Minister said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had taken a generous decision to allot house sites and construct Indiramma houses for the victims.

He said the construction of houses for 311 beneficiaries in the Bhoodan lands will begin from Thursday and the colony will be developed as a model housing colony with all basic facilities.

According to the minister, the houses are planned to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on December 9, the birth anniversary of Sonia Gandhi.

Tummala alleged that irregularities had taken place in Bhoodan lands due to the negligence of the previous government. He said certain groups had exploited poor people by collecting money in the name of providing land and houses.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against such groups and those involved in exploiting the poor would not escape punishment. He also pointed out that residents had been facing hardships for years without basic amenities such as drinking water, roads and electricity.

Tummala said the present government’s goal is to ensure that the poor live with self-respect and dignity, and necessary infrastructure such as water supply, roads and power will be provided in the colony.

Referring to allegations earlier made by some organisations of the poor against him as the local MLA, the minister said the government’s actions now demonstrate its commitment to resolving their long-pending problems.