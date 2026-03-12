Consultancy owner stabbed to death over Rs 1,000 dispute

Hyderabad: A consultancy owner was stabbed to death following a dispute over Rs 1,000 at Madhura Nagar in the Yousufguda area on Tuesday evening.

Police identified the victim as J Shashikiran Reddy, a native of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, who had been living in Madhura Nagar Colony and running a consultancy office in Yousufguda.

Police said that last month a 22-year-old Prabhu Kumar from Nalgonda approached the consultancy seeking employment. As per the company’s rules, he paid Rs 2,500 and was placed in a job at a hotel in Banjara Hills. Later, the youth returned claiming that the job did not work out and demanded a refund.

Shashikiran informed him that the firm’s policy did not allow refunds once the placement fee had been paid. The accused allegedly locked the office room and threatened the victim. With no other option, Shashikiran returned Rs 1,500, but said he could not pay the remaining Rs 1,000.

“An argument broke out between the two. The youth then pulled out a knife he had brought with him and stabbed Shashikiran in the neck,” said a senior police officer.

A receptionist, who heard the commotion rushed into the room. The attacker allegedly assaulted her as well before fleeing the building. Following the commotion, staff alerted the Madhura Nagar police. Police reached the spot and shifted the injured Shashikiran to a hospital, where he later died while undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s wife, police have registered a case and launched an investigation.