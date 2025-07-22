Conviction-Focused Policing: SP T. Srinivas Rao Directs Officers to Strengthen Investigations and Clear Pendencies

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, emphasized the need for every police officer to conduct thorough investigations in all cases to ensure that criminals are convicted. He gave clear instructions to improve the conviction rate, especially in contested cases, and to resolve all pending arrests without delay.

This direction came during the monthly crime review meeting held today at the conference hall of the District Police Office. SP Srinivas Rao reviewed crime trends, security measures, and the status of pending cases across police stations in the district. He instructed officers to reduce the backlog of cases and speed up pending investigations.

Speaking at the meeting, SP Srinivas Rao stated, “Every case must be handled with a comprehensive and detailed investigation to ensure justice for victims and punishment for the accused. Delays in case proceedings will not be tolerated, and all officers must act with full responsibility.”

He further directed the police to coordinate with judicial authorities to expedite the resolution of pending cases and ensure timely justice for victims. As part of prosecution efforts, he instructed officers to execute non-bailable warrants issued by courts promptly, particularly against absconding offenders.

SP Srinivas Rao stressed the importance of identifying contested cases from all police stations and ensuring that convictions are achieved in such cases. He ordered that there should be no arrest pendency in registered cases and that under-investigation (UI) cases should be solved quickly.

The SP instructed officers to stay in regular contact with court duty officials and to review upcoming court trial cases daily. He also stressed the importance of completing investigations within stipulated timelines, especially in POCSO and SC/ST atrocity cases, and filing charge sheets promptly in court.

Police officials in urban areas were directed to be available at all times to monitor law and order, conduct daily vehicle checks, and carry out drunk-and-drive tests to enhance public safety.

Highlighting traffic-related concerns, SP Srinivas Rao advised officers to identify accident-prone areas (black spots) within their jurisdictions and work with concerned departments to implement safety measures to prevent accidents.

Key Participants:

The meeting was attended by DSP Mogulaiah, SB Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, Circle Inspectors Ravi Babu (Alampur), Srinivas (Gadwal), Tata Babu (Shantinagar), along with all Sub-Inspectors from various police stations, IT and Traffic SIs.

This proactive review meeting reflects the Jogulamba Gadwal Police Department’s ongoing commitment to improving law enforcement effectiveness, ensuring timely justice, and maintaining public safety across the district.