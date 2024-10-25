Coordination Meeting Addresses Urgent Needs of Street Dwellers in Hyderabad

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: In a pivotal meeting convened by the North Zone Police, key stakeholders from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Secunderabad Cantonment Board, Medical & Health Department, Women & Child Welfare Department, Labour Department, and various NGOs gathered to tackle pressing issues concerning street dwellers and homeless individuals in the city.
The meeting focused on two primary concerns: providing immediate shelter for those living on the streets and ensuring the dignified handling of deceased individuals, particularly in light of a troubling rise in unidentified bodies being discovered daily.
A range of critical topics was discussed, which included:
- Identifying suitable locations for both temporary and permanent shelters for street dwellers.
- Streamlining access to essential medical and mental health services.
- Establishing respectful protocols for the handling and identification of deceased individuals.
- Collaborating with NGOs to enhance outreach and support efforts for vulnerable populations.
All attendees underscored the urgent necessity for a compassionate and coordinated approach to address these social challenges, with a commitment to foster a safer and more dignified environment for all community members.
"We are determined to work together to create a comprehensive action plan that prioritizes the needs of vulnerable populations in our city," stated Ms. S. Rashmi Perumal, Deputy Commissioner of Police for North Zone, Hyderabad.
Further developments and detailed action plans are expected to emerge in the coming days as the collaborative efforts continue toward achieving these vital goals.