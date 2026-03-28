Cops bar Ramadasu’s descendant from attending kalyanam

Bhadrachalam: Tight security arrangements during the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita at Bhadrachalam Temple led to a brief moment of tension after police reportedly stopped a descendant of Bhakta Ramadasu Kancharla Srinivas Rao from proceeding towards the ceremony venue on Friday

According to sources, the individual, believed to be part of the lineage of the revered saint composer Ramadasu, attempted to access the restricted area at Mithila Stadium where the celestial wedding ceremony was being conducted. However, due to strict security protocols in place for the high-profile event, police personnel denied entry, citing access restrictions and crowd control measures.

The incident drew attention as Bhakta Ramadasu holds a significant place in the history of the Bhadrachalam temple. He is credited with the development of the temple and is closely associated with the traditions and rituals connected to Sri Rama Navami celebrations.

Members of his lineage are often accorded respect during temple events.

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation was handled without escalation, though it caused brief disappointment among those aware of the individual’s background.

Authorities maintained that the restrictions were uniformly applied to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the ceremony, which witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Police officials emphasised that elaborate security arrangements were necessary given the large gathering of devotees and the presence of VIPs.

The event proceeded peacefully thereafter, with rituals continuing as scheduled.

The incident has sparked discussion among devotees regarding the need to balance tradition and security during such significant religious events, especially when individuals connected to historical figures like Bhakta Ramadasu are involved.

Significantly, every year, Ramadas’ birthday celebrations are held grandly.

The couple of Srinivas offer silk cloths every Wedding of Lord Rama.