Corona spares most kids, hits middle-aged hard in Telangana

Hyderabad: While its being widely stated that children and senior citizens are the most vulnerable groups likely to get more infected with Covid-19, the figures from Telangana show a different picture.

One in four infected so far in the State are middle-aged adults (31 to 40 years) who comprise 25 percent of the positive cases which are just over 57,000.

The next most infected and impacted age group is 21 to 30 years which comprise 22.1 percent. Strangely, the least infected are 81 years and above; only 0.6 percent tested in this group positive so far.

Children under 10 years and teenagers were also less impacted with the virus so are senior citizens in 71-80 and 61-70 age groups. Also, of the total positive cases so far, males comprise 65 percent while females 35 percent.