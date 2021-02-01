Corona update: 118 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

With the fresh 118 coronavirus positive cases, the total confirmed in the state went up to 2,94,587 and with the two new deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 1,601. Meanwhile, the recovery cases reached 2,90,894 with the recovery of 264 persons in a single day. At present, there are 2,092 active cases in the state out of which 723 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Saturday and Sunday, around 17,686 tests were conducted including 7,781 tests on primary contacts and 2,122 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 118 came positive and the reports of 525 are pending. So far, 78,70,047 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out in the state.

The positive cases reported in the state include 26 from GHMC, 13 from Rangareddy, 8 each from Karimnagar and Sangareddy, 6 from Warangal Urban, 5 from Rajanna Sircilla, 4 each from Jagtial, Khammam, Medak, Nalgonda and Nizamabad, 3 each from Siddipet and Warangal Rural and Nagarkurnool, 2 each from Adilabad, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Suryapet, one each from Komarambheem Asifabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy, zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Mahaboobnagar, Narayanpet, Nirmal and Yadadri Bhongir.