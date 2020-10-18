Corona update: 1,436 new cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Telangana reported 1,436 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday pushing the tally to 2,22,2111 while the death toll reached 1,271 with six new persons dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. However, the overall recoveries went up to 1,98,790 with the recovery of 2,154 persons in a single day.

At present, there are 22,050 active cases in the state including 18,279 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 41,043 tests were conducted including 18,059 on primary contacts and 4,925 on secondary contacts, while the results of 1,436 came positive, the reports of 965 are awaited.

The positive cases reported from the state include 249 from GHMC, 110 from Rangareddy, 105 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 78 from Khammam, 77 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 76 from Karimnagar, 75 from Nalgonda, 67 from Siddipet, 59 from Warangal Urban, 34 each from Sangareddy and Kamareddy, 30 each from Nizamabad, Mahabubabad and Mahabubnagar, 28 from Suryapet, 27 each from Jagtial and Sircilla, 25 from Vikarabad, 24 each from Warangal Rural and Nagarkurnool, 23 from Mancherial, 21 each from Jangaon, Wanaparthy, Nirmal and Mulugu, 20 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Peddapalli, and Medak, 18 from Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, 16 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 11 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 3 from Narayanpet.