Corona Update: 150 fresh positive cases, two deaths in Telangana

As many as 150 fresh positive cases and two deaths have been recorded until 8 pm on Saturday taking the overall the tally to 2,95,581 and the death toll to 1,610. And the total recovery cases went up to 2,92,032 with the recovery of 186 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,939 active cases out of which 808 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 34,805 tests were conducted including 15,314 on primary contacts and 4,176 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 150 came positive and the reports of 1,061 are pending.

The positive cases reported across the state include 25 from GHMC, 10 from Rangareddy, 9 each from Medchal Malkajgiri, 7 each from Jagtial, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban and Nizamabad, 6 each from Khammam and Sangareddy, 5 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda and Vikarabad, 4 each Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Nirmal, 3 each from Komarambheem Asifabad, Mulugu and Suryapet, 2 each from Nagarkurnool and Warangal Rural, one each from Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu and zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.