Corona update: 1,536 new cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,536 coronavirus positive cases until 8 pm on Monday taking the overall tally to 2,42,506 and the death toll touched 1,351 with three new deaths. And the recovery count reached 2,23,413 with the recovery of 1,421 persons in a single day.

Currently, there are 17,742 coronavirus cases out of which 14,915 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Sunday and Monday, around 45,021 samples were tested including 19,809 on primary contacts and 14,915 on secondary contacts. While the results of 1,536 turned positive, the reports of 617 are awaited.

The positive cases reported include 281 from GHMC, 123 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 97 from Khammam, 96 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 92 from Rangareddy, 81 from Nalgonda, 76 from Karimnagar, 49 from Warangal Urban, 47 from Suryapet, 38 from Kamareddy, 37 each from Mancherial and Jagtial, 32 each from Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Nizamabad, 31 from Yadadri Bhongir, 30 from Siddipet, 26 from Mulugu, 24 from Mahabubabad, 23 from Warangal Rural, 22 each from Nirmal, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar, 21 each from Medak and Sangareddy, 19 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 18 from Jangaon, 8 each from Gadwal and Narayanpet, 7 from Komarambheem Asifabad.