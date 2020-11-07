Corona update: 1,607 new cases, 6 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,607 coronavirus positive cases and six new deaths until 8 pm on Friday. The cumulative number of confirmed cases in the state reached 2,48,891 while the death toll went up to 1,372. Meanwhile, the recoveries in the state touched to 2,27,583 with the recovery of 937 new persons in a single day.

At present, there are 19,936 coronavirus cases out of which 17,134 are in home or institutional isolation. Between Thursday and Friday, around 44,444 tests were conducted including 19,643 on primary contacts and 5,357 on secondary contacts. Of the tests, the results of 1,607 came positive and the reports of 535 are awaited.

The positive cases reported from the state include 296 from GHMC, 124 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 115 from Rangareddy, 113 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 84 from Khammam, 78 from Karimnagar, 69 from Siddipet, 67 from Nalgonda, 48 from Warangal Urban, 46 from Suryapet, 43 from Nagarkurnool, 42 from Jagtial, 41 from Sangareddy, 37 from Mulugu, 30 each from Kamareddy, Sircilla and Mancherial, 29 from Yadadri Bhongir, 28 from Mahabubabad, 26 from Peddapalli, 25 from Warangal Rural, 23 from Nizamabad, 22 from Wanaparthy, 21 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 19 from Medak, 16 each from Nirmal and Vikarabad, 14 from Adilabad, 9 from Jogulambad Gadwal and zero cases from Nalgonda.