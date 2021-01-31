Corona update: 163 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana registered 163 fresh positive cases and one death in the last 24 hours totalling the overall tally to 2,94,469 while the death toll rose to 1,599. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,90,630 with 276 recoveries in a single day. At present, there are 2,240 active cases out of which 828 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Friday and Saturday, around 37,372 tests were conducted including 16,443 on primary contacts and 4,484 on secondary contacts. And the results of 163 samples turned positive and the reports of 892 are awaited. So far, 78,61,361 tests have been conducted since the pandemic broke out in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 28 from GHMC, 11 from Rangareddy, 9 each from Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri, 8 from Warangal Urban, 7 each from Nizamabad and Khammam, 6 each from Yadadri Bhongir, Sangareddy, Peddapalli, 5 each from Jagtial, Vikarabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Rajanna Sircilla, 4 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Medak, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Warangal Rural, 3 each from Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Mahabubabad, 2 each from Jangaon and Mulugu, one each from Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy.