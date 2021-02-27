Corona update: 178 fresh positive cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana recorded 178 fresh positive cases and one death until 8 pm on Friday taking the overall tally to 2,97,631 while the death toll to 1,633. The total recovery count went up to 2,95,059 with the recovery of 148 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,939 active cases out of which 850 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Thursday and Friday, around 40,821 tests were conducted including 17,961 on primary contacts and 4,898 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 178 turned positive and the reports of 684 are awaited. So far, 86,59,666 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 30 from GHMC, 15 from Rangareddy, 10 from Karimnagar, 8 each from Adilabad and Sangareddy, 7 each from Nalgonda and Rajanna Sircilla, 6 each from Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad, 5 from Khammam, 4 from Peddapalli, 3 each from Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy, Siddipet and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 2 each from Jangaon, Medak, Mulugu, Suryapet and Vikarabad, one each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad and Nagarkurnool.