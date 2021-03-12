Corona update: 181 fresh positive cases, 1 death in Telangana

Around 181 fresh Coronavirus positive cases were registered until 8 pm on Thursday pushing the total tally to 3,00,717 and the death toll rose to 1,650 with one person dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, around 163 recovery cases were recorded in a single day totalling the recovery count to 2,97,195. At present, there are 1,822 active cases out of which 733 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 21,340 tests were conducted including 16,556 tests in government labs and 4,784 in private. Of them, the results of 181 turned positive and the reports of 319 are pending. So far, 91,14,985 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positive cases reported across the state include 44 from GHMC, 19 from Rangareddy, 15 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 10 each from Nizamabad and Karimnagar, 9 each from Adilabad and Sangareddy, 8 from Warangal Urban, 6 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jagtial, 5 each from Jangaon, Mancherial, Medak and Nalgonda, 4 from Vikarabad, 3 each from Warangal Rural, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubnagar, 2 each from Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli and Siddipet, one each from Narayanpet and Suryapet, zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Komarambheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nirmal, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir.