Corona update: 185 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 185 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Tuesday. The overall confirmed cases in the state touched 2,94,924 and the death toll went up to 1,604. Meanwhile, the recovery cases jumped to 2,91,312 with 197 fresh recoveries in a single day. At present, there are 2,008 active cases out of which 730 are in home or institutional isolation.



Between Monday and Tuesday, 40,203 tests were conducted including 17,689 on primary contacts and 4,824 on secondary contacts. The results of 185 samples turned positive and the reports of 1,630 are awaited.

The positive cases reported across the state include 27 from GHMC, 13 from Rangareddy, 12 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 10 from Karimnagar, 8 each from Warangal Urban and Khammam, 7 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Peddapalli, 6 each from Warangal Rural and Vikarabad, 5 each from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial and Nizamabad, 4 each from Adilabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Mulugu, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet, 3 each from Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir, 2 from Mahabubabad, one each from Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Komarambheem Asifabad, zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet.