Corona update: 194 fresh positive cases, 3 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 194 fresh coronavirus positive cases and three deaths until 8 pm on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 3,00,536 and the total fatalities to 1,649. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases went up to 2,97,032 with recovery of 116 persons in a single day. At present, there are 1,855 active cases out of which 730 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 37,904 tests were conducted including 16,677 on primary contacts and 4,548 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 525 are pending. So far, 90,93,645 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 35 from GHMC, 16 from Rangareddy, 14 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 9 from Nizamabad, 8 each from Karimnagar, Sangareddy and Mancherial, 7 each from Adilabad, Vikarabad, Warangal Urban, 6 each from Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet, 5 from Yadadri Bhongir, 4 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Wanaparthy, 2 each from Kamareddy, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Suryapet and Warangal Rural, one each from Komarambheem Asifabad and Mulugu, zero cases from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet.