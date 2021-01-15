Corona update: 202 fresh positive cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 202 fresh coronavirus positive cases and two deaths until 8 pm on Thursday pushing the total confirmed cases to 2,91,118 while the death toll to 1,574. Meanwhile, the recovery cases went up to 2,85,102 with the discharge of 253 persons in a single day.

At present, there are 4,442 active cases out of which 2,541 are in-home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 19,898 tests were conducted including 8,755 on primary contacts and 2,387 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 202 turned positive and the reports of 248 are awaited. So far, 73,99,436 tests have been conducted.

The positive cases reported across the state include 48 from GHMC, 15 from Rangareddy, 13 from Warangal Urban, 12 from Karimnagar, 10 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 7 each from Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Sangareddy and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 6 from Mahabubnagar, 5 from Peddapalli, 4 each from Adilabad, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Rajanna Sircilla, 3 each from Yadadri Bhongir and Warangal Rural, 2 each from Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Siddipet, one from Kamareddy, zero cases from Wanaparthy, Nirmal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Komarambheem Asifabad and Jogulamba Gadwal.