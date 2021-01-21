Corona update: 226 fresh coronavirus cases, one death in Telangana

Telangana registered 226 fresh coronavirus cases and one death until 8 pm on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state touched 2,92,621 while the fatalities to 1,584. And the total recovery cases went up to 2,87,117 with fresh 224 recoveries in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 3,920 active cases out of which 2,322 are in home or institutional isolation.



Between Tuesday and Wednesday, around 31,647 tests were conducted including 13,924 on primary contacts and 3,797 on secondary contacts. However, the results of 226 came positive and the reports of 714 samples are awaited. So far, 75,74,184 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 39 from GHMC, 16 each from Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri, 15 from Rangareddy, 10 from Warangal Urban, 8 each from Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Sangareddy and Suryapet, 7 from Jagtial, 6 each from Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Vikarabad, 5 each from Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, 4 each from Medak, Warangal Rural and Yadadri Bhongir, 3 each from Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 2 each from Narayanpet and Nirmal, one from Komarambheem Asifabad and zero cases from Jogulamba Gadwal and Karimnagar.