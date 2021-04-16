Corona update: 3,840 fresh positive cases, 9 deaths in Telangana

Around 3,840 fresh coronavirus positive cases and nine deaths have been registered until 8 pm on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 3,41,885 anad fatality count to 1,797. Meanwhile, the total recovery cases went up to 3,09,594 with the recovery of 1,198 persons in a single day. At present, there are 30,494 active cases out of which 20,215 are in home or institutional isolation.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, around 1,21,880 tests were conducted of which 3,840 turned positive and the reports of 5,095 are awaited. So far, 1,14,81,881 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic broke out.

The positive cases reported across the state include 505 from GHMC, 407 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 303 from Nizamabad, 175 from Sangareddy, 167 from Jagtial, 159 from Nirmal, 144 from Kamareddy, 124 each from Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar, 116 from Nalgonda, 114 from Warangal Urban, 111 from Khammam, 88 from Rajanna Sircilla, 86 from Siddipet, 85 from Adilabad, 75 from Wanaparthy, 70 from Yadadri Bhongir, 69 from Vikarabad, 66 from Peddapalli, 64 from Medak, 60 from Nagarkurnool, 57 from Suryapet, 54 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 48 from Jangaon, 45 from Warangal Rural, 26 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 24 from Mahabubabad, 23 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 18 from Narayanpet, 16 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and 14 cases from Mulugu.